Indica

God's Gift Cartridge 1g

by M8 Jave

About this product

God's Gift Cartridge 1g by M8 Jave

About this brand

About this strain

God's Gift

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

