A high end vaping device which utilizes 100% pure CBD extract. Constructed from top quality raw materials and superb engineering to produce the next revolution in vaping. A powerful battery pack combined with unique breath actuator for comfortable use and fast response vaping. Equipped with a vibration during use to replicate the feeling of inhaling and a light to indicate when it’s time to charge. Package contains: Battery capacity: 320 mAh, Power output: 8.5 W, Charging current: 300 mA (1.5 W), Length: 105mm with sleeve installed, Diameter: 14mm, Weight: 27 grams.