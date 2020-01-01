Delta 8 Cannalope Haze Tanks 500mg
About this product
Cannalope Haze is a sativa dominant strain with a 5:95 indica/sativa ratio. The strain is popular for its taste and high, which is different from any other strain you may have come across before. With 20-28% THC content, the strain offers a body high that is indescribable to say the least.
About this strain
Cannalope Haze
Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.