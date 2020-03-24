 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
French Macaron

by Madame Munchie

About this product

Madame Munchie French Macarons are naturally gluten-free and available in 5 unique flavors: Hazelnut Mocha, Citrus Almond, Green Gold (pistachio), Tropical Jungle (chocolate banana), Grilled PB&J. Each macaron is crafted by hand, including our 50/50 hybrid cannabis butter, which is lab tested for consistency and accuracy. Sold individually in any flavor (20mg THC, 5mg CBD per single) or a variety box which contains 1 of each flavor (100mg THC, 20mg CBD per box).

greeniegurl77

I tried these at hempcon in 2014 and I am still to this day looking for them today. I tried the multi-color one i believe it is described as tropical......knocked my tastebuds awake. I would really love to know how I can get these.......even if they arent medicated. these lil suckers have me craving them so bad. signed a superfan

About this brand

Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sun grown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are helping to change the social stigma around cannabis by bringing an artisanal quality from our farm to your table. Medicine has never tasted so good!