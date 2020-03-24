RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Madame Munchie French Macarons are naturally gluten-free and available in 5 unique flavors: Hazelnut Mocha, Citrus Almond, Green Gold (pistachio), Tropical Jungle (chocolate banana), Grilled PB&J. Each macaron is crafted by hand, including our 50/50 hybrid cannabis butter, which is lab tested for consistency and accuracy. Sold individually in any flavor (20mg THC, 5mg CBD per single) or a variety box which contains 1 of each flavor (100mg THC, 20mg CBD per box).
on March 24th, 2020
I tried these at hempcon in 2014 and I am still to this day looking for them today. I tried the multi-color one i believe it is described as tropical......knocked my tastebuds awake. I would really love to know how I can get these.......even if they arent medicated. these lil suckers have me craving them so bad. signed a superfan