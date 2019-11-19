 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Relieve Plus! CBD Pain & Wellness Roll-On

by Madrigal Creatives

High-powered and convenient Relieve Plus! CBD Pain and Wellness Roll-On contains premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils and other restorative ingredients carefully selected to reduce inflammation and for their healing properties. Quickly absorbed, the innovative roll-on allows for targeted application. And best of all, a little goes a long way. Live life again. Experience the powerful relief and overall wellness you deserve. Pairs wonderfully with Relieve Plus! Pain & Wellness Gel.

lovetwoplay

Quick roll on after a workout or on my hands which are usually a bit sore after outside work is awesome. Like the gel a little goes a long way and the terpenes seem to add a different touch to other CBD products out there.

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.