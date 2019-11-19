Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
High-powered and convenient Relieve Plus! CBD Pain and Wellness Roll-On contains premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils and other restorative ingredients carefully selected to reduce inflammation and for their healing properties. Quickly absorbed, the innovative roll-on allows for targeted application. And best of all, a little goes a long way. Live life again. Experience the powerful relief and overall wellness you deserve. Pairs wonderfully with Relieve Plus! Pain & Wellness Gel.
on November 19th, 2019
Quick roll on after a workout or on my hands which are usually a bit sore after outside work is awesome. Like the gel a little goes a long way and the terpenes seem to add a different touch to other CBD products out there.