Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Experience vitalized, truly healthy skin with Shine! CDB-Infused Body Scrub. Full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) and natural terpenes join the finest exfoliating Walnut Shell Powder, soothing organic essential oils and beneficial ingredients carefully selected for their ability to smooth, soften and sustain your skin for a hydrated, healthy and radiant look. This is not your ordinary exfoliating body scrub! It’s a plant-powered recipe for the ultimate in healthy, glowing skin. Pairs wonderfully with Living More™ Dry Brush.
on December 2nd, 2019
OMG you would think this is only for the gals but love this for my hands too!
on November 19th, 2019
Love this! Such fine grains and goes into a smooth lather and the mint is so refreshing. The CBD is a bonus to this scrub that I already love!
on November 18th, 2019
I had been taking care of my friend's horses for the week and every night before bed I would shower off with the Shine body scrub. I think it saved me from developing a crazy rash from the straw bedding, and certainly made me feel cleaner than I ever imagined after mucking so many stalls! I will keep this as part of my daily routine, especially as winter approaches and my skin becomes more reactive.