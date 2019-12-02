 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Shine! CBD-Infused Body Scrub

by Madrigal Creatives

5.03
Madrigal Creatives Hemp CBD Beauty Shine! CBD-Infused Body Scrub

About this product

Experience vitalized, truly healthy skin with Shine! CDB-Infused Body Scrub. Full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) and natural terpenes join the finest exfoliating Walnut Shell Powder, soothing organic essential oils and beneficial ingredients carefully selected for their ability to smooth, soften and sustain your skin for a hydrated, healthy and radiant look. This is not your ordinary exfoliating body scrub! It’s a plant-powered recipe for the ultimate in healthy, glowing skin. Pairs wonderfully with Living More™ Dry Brush.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Bradsby

OMG you would think this is only for the gals but love this for my hands too!

lovetwoplay

Love this! Such fine grains and goes into a smooth lather and the mint is so refreshing. The CBD is a bonus to this scrub that I already love!

MadrigalSusie

I had been taking care of my friend's horses for the week and every night before bed I would shower off with the Shine body scrub. I think it saved me from developing a crazy rash from the straw bedding, and certainly made me feel cleaner than I ever imagined after mucking so many stalls! I will keep this as part of my daily routine, especially as winter approaches and my skin becomes more reactive.

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.