Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Box Kit includes: - One Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH Glyph Batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - 1.5 ft. Black Draw Whip - Loading spoon - (1) Replacement Screen - Muad-Dib Flight Guide Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Muad-Dib Kit. Please note: this product does not vaporize dry herbal material; it is for concentrates ONLY. *This product has been carefully designed for use with legal hemp-based extracts and oil concentrates. Use with other oils, such as E-Liquids (for use with e-cigarettes) poses serious health concerns and is strongly discouraged. Many herbal oils contain additives whose effects are not well understood. Additives generally considered safe for use in a vape pen configuration may become harmful when magnified by the action of the Muad-Dib Concentrate Box.