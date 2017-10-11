Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Box Kit includes: - One Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH Glyph Batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - 1.5 ft. Black Draw Whip - Loading spoon - (1) Replacement Screen - Muad-Dib Flight Guide Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Muad-Dib Kit. Please note: this product does not vaporize dry herbal material; it is for concentrates ONLY. *This product has been carefully designed for use with legal hemp-based extracts and oil concentrates. Use with other oils, such as E-Liquids (for use with e-cigarettes) poses serious health concerns and is strongly discouraged. Many herbal oils contain additives whose effects are not well understood. Additives generally considered safe for use in a vape pen configuration may become harmful when magnified by the action of the Muad-Dib Concentrate Box.
Be the first to review this product.
October 11, 2017
01:08