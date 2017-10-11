 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Kit

by Magic-Flight

$119.00MSRP

Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Box Kit includes: - One Noir Muad-Dib Concentrate Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH Glyph Batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - 1.5 ft. Black Draw Whip - Loading spoon - (1) Replacement Screen - Muad-Dib Flight Guide Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Muad-Dib Kit. Please note: this product does not vaporize dry herbal material; it is for concentrates ONLY. *This product has been carefully designed for use with legal hemp-based extracts and oil concentrates. Use with other oils, such as E-Liquids (for use with e-cigarettes) poses serious health concerns and is strongly discouraged. Many herbal oils contain additives whose effects are not well understood. Additives generally considered safe for use in a vape pen configuration may become harmful when magnified by the action of the Muad-Dib Concentrate Box.

Muad-Dib Concentrate Box by Magic-Flight – Product Spotlight

October 11, 2017

The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.