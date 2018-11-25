About this product

The Magic-Flight Power Adapter 3.0 is here and we are extremely excited about this launch! After many long months we are proud to finally say that this flight essential favorite is back... slimmer, sleeker and with a lighter-weight design. The new design of the Power Adapter 3.0 eliminates most of the bulk from conversion boxes and excess wires, the connection from the power source to the PA is a magnetic, 4-pin connection and the 3.0 is created from Walnut wood that has been cut, sanded, and stained by the talented artisans at Magic-Flight. The Power Adapter 3.0 replaces your need for batteries. The PA 3.0 is an inexhaustible power source when plugged in at home or in a vehicle with the included car adapter. Power is engaged to your Launch Box through an easy-to-press button, located on the end of the battery adapter, making vaporizing with your Launch Box easier than ever. It delivers steady power for perfect and consistent sessions with your Launch Box every time and the PA 3.0 has a timer safety feature in the unit that automatically shuts the PA down after 2-3 minutes in case the button gets stuck in the pressed position. The Power Adapter 3.0's built-in power dial gives you complete control over your vaporizing experience by allowing you to use your Launch Box with a wide variety of temperature settings. It can function at cooler temperatures for your Herbal Blends and hotter temperatures for vaporizing with Concentrate Trays or Muad-Dib. Purchase your Power Adapter 3.0 today and experience first-hand why it has been worth the wait.