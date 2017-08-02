Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Walnut Launch Box Kit includes: - One Walnut Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.
on August 2nd, 2017
My favorite portable vaporizer. Very efficient extraction of THC. Economical in that you can put a small amount of flowers in the trench and get the desired effect. I've purchased many portable vapes and this is the one I go back to every time. Great for travel and being in nature. The Magic Flight Box and I have had many adventures together.
Thank you for the review hi2! Wishing you many more magical flights in 2018! ~ M-F
on March 28th, 2017
LOVE this vape. It is easy to use with the light indicator, fits conveiently into a little pouch that I keep in my purse, and with 2 batteries, I can always have one charged! The tokes are super clean; if you haven't vaped before, you haven't really TASTED Maryjane. I prefer this to an oil vape that requires a cartrige, much more econimical! #420sweepstakes
We also prefer this to a vape pen (among other reasons) so we can load our own material. #knowyourmedicine Thanks for the review Beautyandebuds! ~ M-F
on March 24th, 2017
The Magic Flight Launch Box is the ultimate reliable vape! I've owned mine for 5 years, and it still works like new! Highly recommend to buy additional batteries though! #420Sweepstakes
Not only an amazing lifespan but also a lifetime warranty...woohoo! Thanks for the review Markeywill! ~ M-F
October 11, 2017
01:26