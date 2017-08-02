 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Walnut Launch Box Kit

Walnut Launch Box Kit

by Magic-Flight

Skip to Reviews
4.77
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Walnut Launch Box Kit
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Walnut Launch Box Kit

$119.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Walnut Launch Box Kit includes: - One Walnut Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Launch Box Kit.

7 customer reviews

Show all
4.77

write a review

hi2

My favorite portable vaporizer. Very efficient extraction of THC. Economical in that you can put a small amount of flowers in the trench and get the desired effect. I've purchased many portable vapes and this is the one I go back to every time. Great for travel and being in nature. The Magic Flight Box and I have had many adventures together.

from Magic-Flighton February 2nd, 2018

Thank you for the review hi2! Wishing you many more magical flights in 2018! ~ M-F

Beautyandebuds

LOVE this vape. It is easy to use with the light indicator, fits conveiently into a little pouch that I keep in my purse, and with 2 batteries, I can always have one charged! The tokes are super clean; if you haven't vaped before, you haven't really TASTED Maryjane. I prefer this to an oil vape that requires a cartrige, much more econimical! #420sweepstakes

from Magic-Flighton February 4th, 2018

We also prefer this to a vape pen (among other reasons) so we can load our own material. #knowyourmedicine Thanks for the review Beautyandebuds! ~ M-F

Markeywill

The Magic Flight Launch Box is the ultimate reliable vape! I've owned mine for 5 years, and it still works like new! Highly recommend to buy additional batteries though! #420Sweepstakes

from Magic-Flighton February 4th, 2018

Not only an amazing lifespan but also a lifetime warranty...woohoo! Thanks for the review Markeywill! ~ M-F

Related video

Launch Box & Orbiter by Magic-Flight – Product Spotlight

October 11, 2017

01:26

About this brand

Magic-Flight Logo
The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.