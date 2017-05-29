 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Kit

by Magic-Flight

4.52
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Kit
Magic-Flight Vaping Portable Vaporizers Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Kit

$119.00MSRP

Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Box Kit includes: - One Walnut Muad-Dib Concentrate Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH Glyph Batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - 1.5 ft. Black Draw Whip - Loading spoon - (1) Replacement Screen - Muad-Dib Flight Guide Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA International customers will receive a plug adapter suitable for use in their own country with each Muad-Dib Kit. Please note: this product does not vaporize dry herbal material; it is for concentrates ONLY. *This product has been carefully designed for use with legal hemp-based extracts and oil concentrates. Use with other oils, such as E-Liquids (for use with e-cigarettes) poses serious health concerns and is strongly discouraged. Many herbal oils contain additives whose effects are not well understood. Additives generally considered safe for use in a vape pen configuration may become harmful when magnified by the action of the Muad-Dib Concentrate Box.

dynastic

This is an excellent vaporizer. Beautiful handcrafted steampunk look combined with superb functionality. 900 degrees F in nothing flat. My wife and I tried it out with using Karsu Bubba Kush wax and the combination blew our minds (see review). One tiny flaw (if you can even call it that) is that you have to keep the device upright so the wax doesn't fall out of the burn tray. We used it while sitting at a table.

from Magic-Flighton February 2nd, 2018

The Muad-Dib is a pencil in a world of pens....thanks for the review dynastic! ~ M-F

chicharon

It's a steam-punk vape! Do you like steam-punk things and smoking weed? If the answer is yes, buy this. All your steam-punk friends will be jealous.

from Magic-Flighton February 4th, 2018

Yes and yes! Thank you for the review chicaron :) ~ M-F

Muad-Dib Concentrate Box by Magic-Flight – Product Spotlight

October 11, 2017

01:08

About this brand

Magic-Flight Logo
The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.