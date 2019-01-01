About this product
For some, a full 25 mg might mean pulling on your big-boy pants and holding on for the ride. For others, it’s just another stroll around the block. That’s where your individuality and keen sense of self comes into play. Whoever you are, 25 mg is not the place to start. But it might just end up setting you free.
Magic Number
Magic Number Ginger Beer and Cold-Brewed Coffees are insanely delicious, craft brewed, cannabis-infused beverages for spirited individuals everywhere. Our non-alcoholic beverages are available in 4 doses (3mg, 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg THC) so you can tailor your experience to the occasion. Our craft brewed beverages are made from scratch with love in Bend, Oregon. We juice the organic Peruvian ginger ourselves and use fresh locally roasted Guatemalan coffee beans. Magic Number beverages are all natural, made with cane sugar (no corn syrup here), and don’t contain any preservatives. Our beverages also make delicious mixers with recipes only limited by your imagination. What’s your Magic Number?