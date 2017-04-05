bennett.kaplan
on April 5th, 2017
This grinder is very effective. It is different from other grinders because the kief chamber opens with one turn, making it very easy to access. It is easy to load and use and has a very nice look to it.
$96.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our small, travel-friendly, four-piece grinder is made from sustainably sourced North American Black Walnut and high-grade components. The magnetically attached top section contains 32 precisely positioned directional anodized aluminum cutting blades. The pollen collector has a removable screen and twist-off base to avoid spills. This beautifully crafted piece will complement your smoking ritual. This limited golden edition only available while supplies last. The Small Gold Grinder is 2.34" H x 2.35" D
