  5. Limited Edition Small Gold Grinder

Limited Edition Small Gold Grinder

by Marley Natural

Our small, travel-friendly, four-piece grinder is made from sustainably sourced North American Black Walnut and high-grade components. The magnetically attached top section contains 32 precisely positioned directional anodized aluminum cutting blades. The pollen collector has a removable screen and twist-off base to avoid spills. This beautifully crafted piece will complement your smoking ritual. This limited golden edition only available while supplies last. The Small Gold Grinder is 2.34" H x 2.35" D

bennett.kaplan

This grinder is very effective. It is different from other grinders because the kief chamber opens with one turn, making it very easy to access. It is easy to load and use and has a very nice look to it.

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up