SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 15.4 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Greater Strength. Greater Balance. Greater Relief. Our FORMULA Compound combines a curated ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes purposely chosen for their ability to offer superior and long-lasting wellness benefits. When absorbed through the skin for localized relief, FORMULA Compound offers support to your Endocannabinoid System by helping balance some of your body’s most important functions.
Be the first to review this product.