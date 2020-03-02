SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Say goodbye to unwanted aches and pains with our award-winning Muscle Freeze. This plant-based topical cream is infused with full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD, wholesome mango butter and cooling menthol to deeply soothe muscle aches and pains. Our proprietary formula is specifically designed for fast-acting, targeted muscle relief.
on March 2nd, 2020
It’s the cannabis version of Biofreeze. Meaning it’s way better because it helps pain much more. Can’t live without this stuff