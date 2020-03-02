 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Muscle Freeze 75mg

Muscle Freeze 75mg

by Mary's Medicinals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Mary's Medicinals Topicals Balms Muscle Freeze 75mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Say goodbye to unwanted aches and pains with our award-winning Muscle Freeze. This plant-based topical cream is infused with full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD, wholesome mango butter and cooling menthol to deeply soothe muscle aches and pains. Our proprietary formula is specifically designed for fast-acting, targeted muscle relief.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Lgz408

It’s the cannabis version of Biofreeze. Meaning it’s way better because it helps pain much more. Can’t live without this stuff

About this brand

Mary's Medicinals Logo
Inspired by her apothecary forefathers and generations of healers who found medicinal solutions in nature, Mary brings a turn-of-the-century elegance to the modern-day resurgence of natural therapies. Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary innovates at the intersection of technology and horticulture. Mary is transforming how people view and utilize cannabis, developing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients. Mary creates the most effective, accurately-dosed natural pain-relief products utilizing clinically tested, clean and accurate delivery methods. Most importantly, Mary maintains industry-leading accountability driven by her patient-first mentality.