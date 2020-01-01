1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Free from synthetic additives, Mary’s highly concentrated 1000mg THC tincture comes in a lemon-lime flavor. Sublingual delivery of THC is easy to use, discreet and convenient. Made with high-quality, full-spectrum THC extract.
Be the first to review this product.