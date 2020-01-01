Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
Stemming from the legendary Chemdawg lineage this indica dominant hybrid has calm yet powerful body effects. Lemony, chemical, and piney aromas this heavy hitter leads to a creative mental high initially followed by a deep relaxing body high. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene
