Jane Snow PAX Pod 0.5g

by Matrix NV

Matrix NV Concentrates Cartridges Jane Snow PAX Pod 0.5g

About this product

After carefully extracting and purging all unwanted material from our flower, the Matrix extraction team carefully fills each pod with our very own pure CO2 extracted oil and pure CO2 extracted terpenes for a flavor and effect that we know you will enjoy.

About this brand

Matrix NV Logo
A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.