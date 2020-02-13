 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
[SBS] Strawberry Banana Sherbet

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower [SBS] Strawberry Banana Sherbet

Hybrid | Uplifting Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a crossbreed between two favorites — Strawberry Banana and Banana Sherbet. Colorful and vibrant, this plant yields large light-green buds covered in bright orange pistils. In terms of its aromas, you can expect to be treated to berry, vanilla and earthy fragrances at first, followed by undertones of banana cream. If help with anxiety, depression, appetite or an uplifting mood is what you seek, then SBS is a great daytime medication for you. LINEAGE Strawberry Banana x Banana Sherbet THC LEVELS 24 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 7 - 11% terpenes beta myrcene, alpha pinene, limonene, ocimene

INDICAtion101

Super uplifting! Great taste! No anxiety. All around great smoke!

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.