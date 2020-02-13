About this product

Hybrid | Uplifting Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a crossbreed between two favorites — Strawberry Banana and Banana Sherbet. Colorful and vibrant, this plant yields large light-green buds covered in bright orange pistils. In terms of its aromas, you can expect to be treated to berry, vanilla and earthy fragrances at first, followed by undertones of banana cream. If help with anxiety, depression, appetite or an uplifting mood is what you seek, then SBS is a great daytime medication for you. LINEAGE Strawberry Banana x Banana Sherbet THC LEVELS 24 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 7 - 11% terpenes beta myrcene, alpha pinene, limonene, ocimene