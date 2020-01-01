 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. The H.O.G.

The H.O.G.

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Cannabis Flower The H.O.G.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Hog

The Hog

Originally bred by T.H. Seeds in Amsterdam, The Hog is regarded as one of the strongest strains in the world and won a High Times Cannabis Cup for the best indica in 2002. This strain is recognized by its pungent aroma, indicative of its world-renowned, extremely heavy body buzz. In fact, it is so potent that many advise cautionary dosage control. The short plant is relatively easy to grow indoors or outdoors (with slightly taller growth outdoors) and has a flowering time between 8 to 10 weeks. The yield is high given the plant’s size, producing buds with high THC content ideal for pain relief and other medical uses.

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.