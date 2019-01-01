About this product
Brighten skin tone, fade the look of wrinkles, and smooth fine lines and rough texture with the power of Hemp! Infused with the highest quality CBD oil, our Collagen Retinol Anti-Aging Cream is designed to help reduce inflammation, smooth wrinkles, and diminish the appearance of age spots. The dense nutrients will provide nourishment, helping to ease a variety of skin ailments and issues. Use daily for added moisture and to renew the appearance of your skin throughout the day. Benefits: Aids in inflammation Smooths wrinkles fast Diminish the look of age spots Brightens skin tone Smooths fine lines and texture Brightens skin tone Fades stubborn wrinkles Features: Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids Pure Isolate Hemp Oil Use daily for optimal results
