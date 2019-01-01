 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask 50mg

CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask 50mg

by MeCBD

MeCBD Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask 50mg

Take a dip in the Mediterranean every time you enjoy your Dead Sea Mud Mask! Our clay, vulcanus kaolin, is sourced from the Mediterranean Coast and is rich in restorative, cleansing minerals. If you’re looking for a solution to brighten, tighten, and clear your skin, this is the mask for you! Natural trace elements are effortlessly absorbed into all skin types, providing deep restoration and, most importantly, stimulation of the skin on a cellular level. Minerals within the clay revitalize tired, aged skin cells, and encourage better absorption of other cosmetic treatments. Yep — we mean more comprehensive absorption of products such as moisturizers, Vitamin C serum, and all the other skin-rejuvenating goodness packed into our skincare products! By regenerating cells and creating a higher capacity for effective nutrient absorption, this mask is particularly helpful for oily and acne-prone skin. Your facial skin cells will assimilate clay’s rich sulfur, which helps to dry and sterilize existing acne and toxins. It will also help to prevent future breakouts and diminish the appearance of pores, blackheads, and whiteheads. Finally, each cell will be immersed in Full Spectrum CBD extract to ensure your skin stays hydrated and elastic. Cannabinoids compliment clay minerals and combat dry skin that can arise from the use of other types of clay masks. CBD calms, soothes, and nourishes. In fact, its skin-supporting properties are such that it can even be used to support severe skin issues including eczema and psoriasis.

About this brand

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.