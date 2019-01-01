About this product
Derived from a rare apple tree, our apple stem cells have shown amazing regenerative properties. Scientific research has found these cells to be rich in epigenetic and metabolic factors, ensuring the longevity of skin cells. MeCBD Apple Stem Cell Cream contains both apple stem cells and natural hemp oil. This combination has been known to promote the vitality and longevity of our skin cells. Use daily for a younger, tighter, and brighter appearance. Benefits: Promotes longevity of skin cells Reduces fine lines and wrinkles Rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites Tightens and brightens skin Delivers intense moisture and hydration to skin. Features: Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids Pure Isolate Hemp Oil Use daily for optimal results Made in USA Lab Tested Clinically supported ingredients: Malus Domestica, Matrixyl 3000, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide
