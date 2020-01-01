 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lifter CBD Hemp Flower Half Ounce (14 grams)

by MeCBD

MeCBD Cannabis Flower Lifter CBD Hemp Flower Half Ounce (14 grams)

Effects: Relaxed Euphoric Happy Sleepy Tingly Lifter CBD Flower Description Our Lifter strain of CBD is an Oregon Bred CBD, created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. As one of the most sought after strains in CBD flower, users can feel a calming yet energetic effect. Lifter buds have a funky aroma with hints of fuel and lemon. This is the perfect strain day or night. 13.7% Total Cannabinoids Features: Half Ounce CBD Flower 13.7% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.

About this strain

Lifter

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.