White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Effects: Relaxed Euphoric Happy Sleepy Tingly Lifter CBD Flower Description Our Lifter strain of CBD is an Oregon Bred CBD, created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. As one of the most sought after strains in CBD flower, users can feel a calming yet energetic effect. Lifter buds have a funky aroma with hints of fuel and lemon. This is the perfect strain day or night. 13.7% Total Cannabinoids Features: Half Ounce CBD Flower 13.7% Total Cannabinoids Less than 0.3% THC Organically Grown Third-Party Laboratory Tested Grown in Oregon Our CBD Flower is machine trimmed and hand-finished.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.