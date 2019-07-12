Chase200r
on July 12th, 2019
One of the best flowers yet! Picked up some at planet 13 in Vegas. Was great thanks guys at the planet
Best For: anxiety, insomnia Also Used for: severe pain, insomnia, lack of appetite, relaxation The Million Dollar Baby strain is a cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. Because of its genetics, its effects are very similar to that of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) but with far more potency and flavor. Million Dollar Baby is extremely flavorful and relaxing. The flavor of this strain is pure cherry with a touch of mint. Sensations: euphoric, happy, relaxed
on January 19th, 2018
Wonderful smelling and taste! Strong Indica that you will feel in the first hit. Medizin brand is grown the way it should be, no chemical aftertaste that other growers leave behind. Big fluffy buds that are sticky with resin. Highly recommended if you have anxiety or insomnia