 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Broad Spectrum Tincture CBD+ CBG+ CBN

Broad Spectrum Tincture CBD+ CBG+ CBN

by Medterra

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Medterra Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Broad Spectrum Tincture CBD+ CBG+ CBN

$59.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Medterra's line of quality and fully compliant broad spectrum products are made with cannabinoids extracted from U.S. grown, industrial hemp. Every product is third-party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. To yield the highest quality broad spectrum extract, we utilize an extraction process called chromatography that allows us to thoroughly remove THC from the plant material while leaving meaningful levels of powerful cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC and CBDV.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Beach.Buddha

Great Product. This product makes me feel good!

About this brand

Medterra Logo
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.