christopherlee
on April 26th, 2018
Cant believe a kit like this excites! I was prescribed medical marijuana for my anxiety by my doc. Before prescribing it, he recommended MelixMJ test kit. So easy, swabbed my cheeks, sent it back and in 3 weeks I had a whole breakdown of my bodies specific reactions to marijuana. This test told me the best way to take and use marijuana. And believe it or not the right dosages and cbd to thc ratios for my body. I believe in this product and think everyone should take before using marijuana.