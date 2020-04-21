Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
Blood Diamond OG is a beautiful modern version of OG Kush cannabis. Growers and the public can’t get enough of it. Growers love to grow the clone because of it’s aggressive nature. It’s got a stockier body, a little tighter frame and the product itself is glistening, golden, gorgeous goodie. It is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. A true indica, this strain induces full-body relaxation that nixes pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. BloodDiamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. Blood Diamond OG Kush
on April 21st, 2020
Havent tryed since living in Ca. .Want some!
on March 28th, 2020
This is a strain that made me, someone who's smoked daily for Clinical Depression and Anxiety Disorder, feel much over the mood after nothing else had for a while. It is happy, it is long lasting, and it helps feel good all around.
on February 16th, 2020
Wow! What a powerful strain. I've been growing for 40 years and there is nothing better. Everyone wants this medicine! Clone only, so I can't afford to lose this miracle strain! Wow, Wow!!