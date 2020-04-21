 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blood Diamond OG

by Mendocino Clone Company

About this product

Blood Diamond OG is a beautiful modern version of OG Kush cannabis. Growers and the public can’t get enough of it. Growers love to grow the clone because of it’s aggressive nature. It’s got a stockier body, a little tighter frame and the product itself is glistening, golden, gorgeous goodie. It is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. A true indica, this strain induces full-body relaxation that nixes pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. BloodDiamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. Blood Diamond OG Kush

Fbacker57

Havent tryed since living in Ca. .Want some!

zurvan

This is a strain that made me, someone who's smoked daily for Clinical Depression and Anxiety Disorder, feel much over the mood after nothing else had for a while. It is happy, it is long lasting, and it helps feel good all around.

timothylittlefield

Wow! What a powerful strain. I've been growing for 40 years and there is nothing better. Everyone wants this medicine! Clone only, so I can't afford to lose this miracle strain! Wow, Wow!!

About this brand

Northern California's Leading Cannabis Nursery, Mendocino County Permitted, Certified Mendocino Organic Grown