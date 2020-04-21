About this product

Blood Diamond OG is a beautiful modern version of OG Kush cannabis. Growers and the public can’t get enough of it. Growers love to grow the clone because of it’s aggressive nature. It’s got a stockier body, a little tighter frame and the product itself is glistening, golden, gorgeous goodie. It is a precious gem of a strain that patients love for its potent and long-lasting effects. A true indica, this strain induces full-body relaxation that nixes pain and muscle spasms before settling into an overall laziness. It can leave you mentally euphoric in smaller doses, but it’s definitely not one for times when work or even wakefulness needs to happen. BloodDiamond OG is the result of an unknown strain crossed with OG Kush and has the familiar OG aroma of citrus-pine supported by fuel undertones. These sparkling nugs will be condensed and have a strong odor; they’re definitely a beauty to show off. Blood Diamond OG Kush