Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. Combining these strains creates a unique aroma of lemon zest, diesel blueberries, and pepper. These highly resinous colas have the effect of creating that perfect hybrid high. You will start off with an energy of pure happiness and end in a state of euphoria.
Be the first to review this product.