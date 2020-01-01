Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Mangos and marijuana go together. The fruit is known to enhance the high for people. Meraki Mango tastes like you dipped a mango into sugar. It’s such a well balanced hybrid you could be at a party all night having a great time and by the time you want to fall asleep you will ﬁnd your body already relaxed in a state of euphoria. Whether you want to go to a party or chill watching netﬂix guaranteed Meraki Mango will make an unforgettable experience.
