Pineapple Disposable Vape 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
STRAIN BREAKDOWN: Genetics: Northern Light x Hash Plant Type: Indica Taste: Berry, Lavender, Nutty, Spicy Effect: Creative, Happy, Hungry, Sleepy ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INFO: + Full Spectrum Cannabinoids + Proprietary Polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits + Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides + Clean Green Certified + 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E + Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology + Universal 510 threading + 1 Full Gram per cartridge ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods. We MFUSED the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Milky Way is an 80/20 indica-dominant blend bred by Kiwiseeds. Named for the milky white trichomes that cover its buds and sugar leaves, Milky Way has a sweet aroma with flavors of sugar and spice. The effects are characterized as potent, relaxing, and full-bodied thanks to the heavy indica influence.
