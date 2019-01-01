 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press

Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press

by Midwest Concentrates

Write a review
Midwest Concentrates Other Miscellaneous Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press
Midwest Concentrates Other Miscellaneous Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press
Midwest Concentrates Other Miscellaneous Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press
Midwest Concentrates Other Miscellaneous Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press
Midwest Concentrates Other Miscellaneous Canna Clamp - Handheld Essential Oil Press

$300.00MSRP

About this product

Complete comes with Irwin 600 Hand Clamp Packaged 2″x3.75″ plates Variable temperature settings 100-300 degrees fahrenheit with fast heat up (5 Degrees per click) 3 prong US grounded plug Includes 5 Pollen Pressing Bags Includes 5 Parchment Squares Midwest Concentrates Dab Mat Plates Orders by themselves WILL NEED A Dewalt or Irwin Hand Clamp (latest model) WHOLESALE & DISTRIBUTION? Email the Team at midwestconcentrates@gmail.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Midwest Concentrates Logo
The Midwest family of companies was founded in 2016 in Central Ohio. Our first company, Midwest Dry Sift manufactures and distributes affordable, top quality, American made dry sifting screens & kits. We provide sift kits for several well known companies including Xtractor Depot and Best Value Vacs. Our parent company, Midwest Concentrates was established in late 2016 as we broadened our scope of products and services. Our most well known product is the CannaClamp (Patent Penting – released summer 2017) which has become one of the most well known and most sold rosin presses on the market to date. We are a small business and enjoy having personal relationships with our customers. If you would like to learn more about solventless processing or our products feel free to shoot us an email or give us a call. Visit CannaClamp.com for our Handheld Rosin Press Visit MidwestDrySift.com for Custom Dry Sift Kits Visit MidwestConcentrates.com for Consultations Visit MidwestCBDSupply.com for CBD Isolate Visit MidwestCardServices.com for Payment Processing Assistance