 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit

MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit

by MiniNail

Write a review
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit
MiniNail Dabbing Nails & Attachments MiniNail Quartz Hybrid Enail Complete Kit

$349.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The MiniNail is a low-power enail that is built for the concentrate enthusiast and daily dabber in mind. It comes complete with everything you need to begin and is designed to work on virtually any glass rig you own. Pre-calibrated heater coils ensure you get accurate temps (no more guessing) and the high quality lab tested accessories ensure you have the best experience possible. This small palm-sized enail is also efficient, as it is lowest powered enail in the market at only 89 watts (similar to a light bulb). The low power usage allows the components to last much longer over time than others and makes it versatile as it can be used in a vehicle when camping or with portable batteries. This enail is a workhorse and where this product really shines is in an at-home setup like a coffee table that can be easily accessible for daily use. Just turn it on and you are ready for endless fun. Available in a multitude of various color ways and you can customize it however you like. The MiniNail Micro Enail is the perfect addition to any glass! The MiniNail™ Kit comes with the following, all with customization options: MiniNail™️ CONTROLLER BOX (your choice of color) HYBRID HEATER COIL TITANIUM QUARTZ HYBRID NAIL (Lab Tested / Certified) x2 QUARTZ DISH TOPS x1 TITANIUM DISH TOP DABBER / CARB CAP POWER CORD SLAB PAD STICKERS 2-YEAR WARRANTY

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MiniNail Logo
Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.