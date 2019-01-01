 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MiniNail x Purr Swiss Honeycomb Rig & Micro Enail Complete Set

by MiniNail

$549.00MSRP

MiniNail™️ x PURRⓇ Glass Complete Bundle Set. This complete package comes with everything needed to start including a carrying case for travel. MiniNail™️ Micro Enail paired with a custom PURRⓇ Swiss Honeycomb Tube specifically made for use with Enails! Made with German Schott glass in California. The MiniNail™ Micro enail is extremely low on power at only 1amp so it can be utilized almost anywhere. Get amazing function and flavor at low temperatures with this amazing combo! Built for all day, everyday use; built to last. Includes: MiniNail™x PURRⓇ Glass Swiss Honeycomb Tube MiniNail™ Micro Controller Box Universal Quartz Hybrid DeepDish Nail Male/Female Adapters for Universal Sizing (x2) Replaceable Quartz Deep Dishes (x1) Titanium Dish Hybrid Heater Coil Rainbow Anodized Titanium Flat Tip Dabber/Carb Cap 6 ft Power Cord Small Slab Pad Stickers 2-year Warranty MiniNail™ Travel Case Made in the USA

Micro Enails & High Quality Products Designed in-house for the Daily Dabber. Toss the torch and pick up a MiniNail™; a high quality, low power, palm-size Enail or desktop vaporizer that is built for everyday use. Low, constant temperatures allow you to get more flavor and effect out of your concentrates. No more waiting for the torch and "feeling" for the right temperature. Be certain your nail is always ready to go at the temperature you desire most for the best dabbing experience possible. The MiniNail™ is made, designed, engineered, assembled, packaged, & shipped from Seattle, WA USA.