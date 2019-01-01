About this product
MiniNail™️ x PURRⓇ Glass Complete Bundle Set. This complete package comes with everything needed to start including a carrying case for travel. MiniNail™️ Micro Enail paired with a custom PURRⓇ Swiss Honeycomb Tube specifically made for use with Enails! Made with German Schott glass in California. The MiniNail™ Micro enail is extremely low on power at only 1amp so it can be utilized almost anywhere. Get amazing function and flavor at low temperatures with this amazing combo! Built for all day, everyday use; built to last. Includes: MiniNail™x PURRⓇ Glass Swiss Honeycomb Tube MiniNail™ Micro Controller Box Universal Quartz Hybrid DeepDish Nail Male/Female Adapters for Universal Sizing (x2) Replaceable Quartz Deep Dishes (x1) Titanium Dish Hybrid Heater Coil Rainbow Anodized Titanium Flat Tip Dabber/Carb Cap 6 ft Power Cord Small Slab Pad Stickers 2-year Warranty MiniNail™ Travel Case Made in the USA
