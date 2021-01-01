MiniNail
About this product
MiniNail™️ x PURRⓇ Glass Complete Bundle Set.
This complete package comes with everything needed to start including a carrying case for travel. MiniNail™️ Micro Enail paired with a custom PURRⓇ Swiss Honeycomb Tube specifically made for use with Enails! Made with German Schott glass in California. The MiniNail™ Micro enail is extremely low on power at only 1amp so it can be utilized almost anywhere. Get amazing function and flavor at low temperatures with this amazing combo! Built for all day, everyday use; built to last.
Includes:
MiniNail™x PURRⓇ Glass Swiss Honeycomb Tube
MiniNail™ Micro Controller Box
Universal Quartz Hybrid DeepDish Nail
Male/Female Adapters for Universal Sizing
(x2) Replaceable Quartz Deep Dishes
(x1) Titanium Dish
Hybrid Heater Coil
Rainbow Anodized Titanium Flat Tip Dabber/Carb Cap
6 ft Power Cord
Small Slab Pad
Stickers
2-year Warranty
MiniNail™ Travel Case
Made in the USA
