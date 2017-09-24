SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Modern Medicinals CBD Oil makes a pure tincture/topical processed exclusively with organic Oregon CBD FLOWER. No alcohol. No toxins. No THC. Think clearly and move with control. Now available online with free shipping! www.modern-medicinals.com
on September 24th, 2017
Modern Medicinals CBD Oil is the perfect solution for pain management without THC. I can use it any time of day because I stay focused, pain free and it helps lessen my anxiety. I used to take ibuprofen to deal with pain but now I just take Mm as needed. I can put the oil directly on my pain points or take under my tongue (which is great when I'm in a hurry) I started taking it before bedtime and notice that I am sleeping better. It works wonders for cramps too. I also give Mm to my pets for hotspots and anxious behavior with no side effects.
on September 5th, 2017
Modern Medicinals CBD Oil is the best pain relief product I've ever tried. I use it for a variety of pain-related ailments. Since my back surgery, if I have to sit for long periods of time, my back will ache. When I apply Modern Medicinals CBD Oil topically to my back, I feel relief almost immediately, and the oil absorbs quickly without any left over residue. Other times I will take a half dropper and hold it under my tongue for a minute to get relief for headaches (or hangovers.) The taste is pleasant and the effects are powerful. However, since this product contains no THC, I never get high, which means I can take it during the day, or at work, without fear of losing control (or getting stoned.) My mind is clear but my pain is gone. Well done Modern Medicinals!!
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.