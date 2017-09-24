Harrison77 on September 5th, 2017

Modern Medicinals CBD Oil is the best pain relief product I've ever tried. I use it for a variety of pain-related ailments. Since my back surgery, if I have to sit for long periods of time, my back will ache. When I apply Modern Medicinals CBD Oil topically to my back, I feel relief almost immediately, and the oil absorbs quickly without any left over residue. Other times I will take a half dropper and hold it under my tongue for a minute to get relief for headaches (or hangovers.) The taste is pleasant and the effects are powerful. However, since this product contains no THC, I never get high, which means I can take it during the day, or at work, without fear of losing control (or getting stoned.) My mind is clear but my pain is gone. Well done Modern Medicinals!!