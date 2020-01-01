 Loading…
  5. Purple Panty Dropper Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Purple Panty Dropper Pre-Roll 1g

by Mojave

About this strain

Purple Panty Dropper

Purple Panty Dropper

A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.  

Mojave