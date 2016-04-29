About this strain
A three-way cross of Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist, Humboldt Seed Company’s Purple Panty Dropper is named for its deep purple hues and supposed aphrodisiac effects. These beautiful indica-dominant flowers produce a rich, sweet aroma and an energizing, euphoric high.
Purple Panty Dropper effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
41% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!