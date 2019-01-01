 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
RESTORE softgels

by mommy complex™

Our RESTORE softgels are formulated with additional ingredients to help you feel your best fast, and in a tiny, easy-to-swallow format - no more horse-sized pills! In addition to CBD extract, RESTORE capsules contain curcumin, a natural pain-relieving anti-inflammatory used in Ayurvedic medicine, as well as Beta Caryophyllene, which helps the body absorb it better. A blended nutraceutical that offers 25 mg of CBD extract and 10 mg of curcumin - the active ingredient in turmeric - is just what you need to support endometrial comfort and relief associated with reproductive and menstrual discomfort. Because our softgels are developed using a water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, bioavailability increases up to 200% over comparable oil-based CBD products. This is a simple, safe formula that can be taken day or night, as-needed. Does not contain alcohol. Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Curcuminoids, Polysorbate Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Beta Caryophyllene, Bovine-Derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol and Water

mommy complex™ delivers the industry's first CBD for moms, by moms. Being a mom requires patience and presence, and acknowledgment that "perfect" doesn't exist. At mommy complex, we understand that being a mom is a complex art. We harness the magical properties of CBD and other key ingredients to target your pain points, like the struggle to get a good night's SLEEP, or to RESTORE your body (and its inflammation) after a day of chasing kiddos, or to keep CALM when it's hardest. We use THC-free, broad spectrum CBD derived from US-grown industrial hemp. Our products are third party tested for safety, quality, purity and to ensure there are no pesticides or heavy metals - and we provide the lab reports to prove it. Mommies everywhere can easily check our product quality by scanning the QR code on each individual product they purchase. We're all about busting the myth of supermom complex - this insane desire to be the best at everything - in favor of embracing the chaos and enjoying where and who we are right now. Welcome to the party.