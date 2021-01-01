Full Spectrum CBDA Pain Relief Roll-On - 1500mg - 90mL / 3 fl oz
by MONTKUSHWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
MONTKUSH’s Pain Relief CBDA Roll-On is a powerful union of MONTKUSH USDA organic CBDA rosin and SENDS Nano delivery technology. Packaged in a mess-free, roll-on applicator, this cooling cream provides a rapid cooling effect, perfect for joint and muscle support.† Our convenient applicator is perfect for your active, on-the-go lifestyle. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Propylene-glycol, Patent-Pending Nano-Technology, MONTKUSH USDA Organic Hemp Rosin, White Willow Bark, Vitamin E, Vitamin C. Grown and extracted on our own farm in Vermont, our quality CBD and CBDA is fully compliant under the Vermont Department of Agricultural and we are certified organic by the Vermont Organic Farmers. MONTKUSH’s CBD products are third-party tested, completely legal, we are able to ship them to all states. We stand by our 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with our product. NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Click on the links below to see our certificates of analysis: MONTKUSH Certificates of Analysis
About this brand
MONTKUSH
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.