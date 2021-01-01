 Loading…
Full Spectrum CBDA Pain Relief Roll-On - 1500mg - 90mL / 3 fl oz

About this product

MONTKUSH’s Pain Relief CBDA Roll-On is a powerful union of MONTKUSH USDA organic CBDA rosin and SENDS Nano delivery technology. Packaged in a mess-free, roll-on applicator, this cooling cream provides a rapid cooling effect, perfect for joint and muscle support.† Our convenient applicator is perfect for your active, on-the-go lifestyle. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Propylene-glycol, Patent-Pending Nano-Technology, MONTKUSH USDA Organic Hemp Rosin, White Willow Bark, Vitamin E, Vitamin C. Grown and extracted on our own farm in Vermont, our quality CBD and CBDA is fully compliant under the Vermont Department of Agricultural and we are certified organic by the Vermont Organic Farmers. MONTKUSH’s CBD products are third-party tested, completely legal, we are able to ship them to all states. We stand by our 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with our product. NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Click on the links below to see our certificates of analysis: MONTKUSH Certificates of Analysis

About this brand

MONTKUSH CBD products are farm to customer. We grow and process our hemp on our own certified organic farm in Vermont. Our CBD is extracted using a rosin press and our CBD rosin is USDA Certified Organic. We use our rosin to formulate all of our products. MONTKUSH - premium CBD fresh from the farm.

About this strain

Lifter

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

