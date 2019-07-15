About this product

MONTKUSH’s Pain Relief CBDA Roll-On is a powerful union of MONTKUSH USDA organic CBDA rosin and SENDS Nano delivery technology. Packaged in a mess-free, roll-on applicator, this cooling cream provides a rapid cooling effect, perfect for joint and muscle support.† Our convenient applicator is perfect for your active, on-the-go lifestyle.



Ingredients:

Water, Glycerin, Propylene-glycol, Patent-Pending Nano-Technology, MONTKUSH USDA Organic Hemp Rosin, White Willow Bark, Vitamin E, Vitamin C.



Grown and extracted on our own farm in Vermont, our quality CBD and CBDA is fully compliant under the Vermont Department of Agricultural and we are certified organic by the Vermont Organic Farmers. MONTKUSH’s CBD products are third-party tested, completely legal, we are able to ship them to all states.



We stand by our 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with our product.



NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED



Click on the links below to see our certificates of analysis:



MONTKUSH Certificates of Analysis