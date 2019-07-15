MONTKUSH
Full Spectrum CBDA Pain Relief Roll-On - 1500mg - 90mL / 3 fl oz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
MONTKUSH’s Pain Relief CBDA Roll-On is a powerful union of MONTKUSH USDA organic CBDA rosin and SENDS Nano delivery technology. Packaged in a mess-free, roll-on applicator, this cooling cream provides a rapid cooling effect, perfect for joint and muscle support.† Our convenient applicator is perfect for your active, on-the-go lifestyle.
Ingredients:
Water, Glycerin, Propylene-glycol, Patent-Pending Nano-Technology, MONTKUSH USDA Organic Hemp Rosin, White Willow Bark, Vitamin E, Vitamin C.
Grown and extracted on our own farm in Vermont, our quality CBD and CBDA is fully compliant under the Vermont Department of Agricultural and we are certified organic by the Vermont Organic Farmers. MONTKUSH’s CBD products are third-party tested, completely legal, we are able to ship them to all states.
We stand by our 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with our product.
NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Click on the links below to see our certificates of analysis:
MONTKUSH Certificates of Analysis
Ingredients:
Water, Glycerin, Propylene-glycol, Patent-Pending Nano-Technology, MONTKUSH USDA Organic Hemp Rosin, White Willow Bark, Vitamin E, Vitamin C.
Grown and extracted on our own farm in Vermont, our quality CBD and CBDA is fully compliant under the Vermont Department of Agricultural and we are certified organic by the Vermont Organic Farmers. MONTKUSH’s CBD products are third-party tested, completely legal, we are able to ship them to all states.
We stand by our 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with our product.
NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Click on the links below to see our certificates of analysis:
MONTKUSH Certificates of Analysis
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!