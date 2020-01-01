About this product

This sweet berry strain is a hybrid crossing Banana Kush and Bubble Gum’s strawberry phenotype. Indica dominant, Strawnana delivers an uplifting, peaceful euphoria. FRAGRANCE: Strawberry, sweet, berry EFFECT: Soothed, happy, euphoric, hungry Hybrid- Indica Dominant No: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Additives, or Carrying Oil DO NOT EXPOSE TO EXTREME HEAT Keep out of reach of children. Women should not use marijuana or medical marijuana products during pregnancy because of the risk of birth defects.