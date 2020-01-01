 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Tropical Mint Toothpicks 150mg 5-pack

Tropical Mint Toothpicks 150mg 5-pack

by Moon Picks

Write a review
Moon Picks Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Tropical Mint Toothpicks 150mg 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Moon Picks™ THC toothpicks are infused top to bottom and inside out with 90%+ distillate. Uptake of the active ingredients occurs sublingually, allowing the cannabinoids to immediately enter the bloodstream through the vessel-rich tissues within the sublingual cavity. The remaining medication is absorbed via your swallowed saliva. Patients need only small amounts of THC products to deliver a therapeutic effect when medicating through sublingual application.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Moon Picks Logo