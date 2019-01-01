 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. MotiveCBD Cooling Roll-on Gel

MotiveCBD Cooling Roll-on Gel

by MOTIVE CBD

Write a review
MOTIVE CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals MotiveCBD Cooling Roll-on Gel
MOTIVE CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals MotiveCBD Cooling Roll-on Gel
MOTIVE CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals MotiveCBD Cooling Roll-on Gel

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Motive Cooling Roll-on Gel contains 150MG of CBD. This comes in a roll-on applicator - perfect to take on the go, to the gym, or during any activity. Each roll-on applies a menthol scented cooling CBD gel to help your body be calm and in synergy for better rest and a quicker recovery. These roll-on applicators allow you to apply CBD to all parts of your body, and slips easily into your pocket while you're on the move! The gel glides on smooth without getting on your hands. These are made in small batches, and contain the highest quality, organic, CBD nature has to offer. Motive Cooling Roll-on Gel is cruelty free. As a result, these are never tested on animals. The CBD is organic, Non GMO, and Vegan friendly. Furthermore, the organic CBD is grown in the USA, and the roll on applicator is assembled in South Korea. Free shipping on all orders over $75! Isolate CBD is 100% THC free and non-psychoactive Improves blood circulation to reduce inflammation Soothe skin for daily revitalization Each Roll-on has 150MG of CBD allowing for calming topical relief Cruelty free, meaning this is never tested on animals Pleasing menthol scent 1.8oz roll on gel container CBD organically grown in the USA Link to our website to see all Ingredients

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MOTIVE CBD Logo
This isn’t just some catchy brand message, this is who we truly are, and what we truly believe. Motive CBD is founded by people who are active, everyday. We seek the best from ourselves, in everything we do. We ask ourselves how what we are doing can be done better, for others, and how it can improve our lives and the lives of the ones we love. We are passionate about our routines. They bring us comfort, they keep us disciplined and on course. They help fuel us for the next challenge, even if that challenge is getting through the work week and allowing us the fun of a weekend. We look for these routines to restore us mentally and physically. We look for natural products to feed our bodies and relieve our stresses. Our products are plant based, grown naturally and organically to help rejuvenate our system, and our soul. WHETHER YOU WALK, RIDE, SWIN, BIKE, ROLL, HUNT, FISH, BOAT... YOU ARE AN ATHLETE, WE ARE ALL ATHLETES.