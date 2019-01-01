 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Motus Active Power Freeze CBD Roll-On

Motus Active Power Freeze CBD Roll-On

by Motus Active CBD

$64.99MSRP

A potent, natural, fitness supplement with the cooling relief of menthol and the potent healing and pain-blocking powers of CBD Reduces muscle pain, swelling, cramps, spasms Provides effective relief from workout or sports related injuries No THC = Zero psychoactive effects, just the healing benefits of CBD 500 mg of Hemp-derived Cannabidiol per Roll-on applicator

WHERE CBD PRODUCTS ARE HELPING CHAMPIONS BETTER THEIR PERFORMANCE Our CBD products are created with today’s athlete in mind. Passionately manufactured, Motus line of products is dedicated to “top performers” who are keen about what goes into their body. Dealing with the cause and not just the symptoms, we believe our products are the new pathway to performance for modern-day champions.