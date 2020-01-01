 Loading…
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  5. Emerald City Kush Live Rosin 1g

Emerald City Kush Live Rosin 1g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

MPX Melting Point Extracts Concentrates Solventless Emerald City Kush Live Rosin 1g

This solvent-less, full-spectrum concentrate, is a real showstopper! Genetics include Triangle Kush, a Florida native strain that has creative and chatty effects, and OZ Kush, a fruity hybrid, great for evening relaxation. This live rosin spurs creativity followed by full-body relaxation, mild laziness, and an increased appetite. It’s also known to be an aphrodisiac.

About this brand

We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.