Sour Pebbles
MPX Melting Point Extracts
Sour Pebbles
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
