  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Pebbles
Sativa

Sour Pebbles

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

Our flower is meticulously grown with care and attention to the finer details, like gently hand-trimming each flower. The process begins with healthy plants and a passionate staff. It concludes with a superior whole-plant dry and an extended cold-cure process to draw out a smooth smoke and maximum terpene preservation.

About this brand

We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.

