Strawberry Cheesecake Cartridge 0.5g

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

About this product

All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.

About this strain

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
MPX is devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective products possible. We pair fundamentally sound techniques with exceptional starting materials and state of the art equipment to ensure an unforgettable experience every time.