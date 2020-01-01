Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.