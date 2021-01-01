Strawberry Fields
Our flower is meticulously grown with care and attention to the finer details, like gently hand-trimming each flower. The process begins with healthy plants and a passionate staff. It concludes with a superior whole-plant dry and an extended cold-cure process to draw out a smooth smoke and maximum terpene preservation.
MPX Melting Point Extracts
Strawberry Fields
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
