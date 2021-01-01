 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Fields
Indica

Strawberry Fields

by MPX Melting Point Extracts

Write a review
MPX Melting Point Extracts Cannabis Flower Strawberry Fields

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our flower is meticulously grown with care and attention to the finer details, like gently hand-trimming each flower. The process begins with healthy plants and a passionate staff. It concludes with a superior whole-plant dry and an extended cold-cure process to draw out a smooth smoke and maximum terpene preservation.

About this brand

MPX Melting Point Extracts Logo
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.

About this strain

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review