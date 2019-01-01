Weebe’s World by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a special cross of Mr. Mack's Black Domina and the powerhouse, Gelato #33. This strain hits with an intensely heady buzz on the onset that smooths out into a deep, relaxing body high. If you have plans or things to do, this strain is not for you. The comfortable couchlock is a great option for gamers, cinephiles, and patients suffering from insomnia, lack of appetite, and anxiety.