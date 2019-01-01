 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Weebe's World

Weebe's World

by Mr. Mack's

Write a review
Mr. Mack's Cannabis Flower Weebe's World

$15.00MSRP

About this product

black domina x gelato #33

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Weebe’s World

Weebe’s World

Weebe’s World by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a special cross of Mr. Mack's Black Domina and the powerhouse, Gelato #33. This strain hits with an intensely heady buzz on the onset that smooths out into a deep, relaxing body high. If you have plans or things to do, this strain is not for you. The comfortable couchlock is a great option for gamers, cinephiles, and patients suffering from insomnia, lack of appetite, and anxiety. 

 

About this brand

Mr. Mack's Logo
Cannabis brand of flower, concentrate, topical, edibles